1555 N ASTOR 15W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1555 N ASTOR 15W

1555 North Astor Street · (773) 318-3881
Location

1555 North Astor Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 15W · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Panoramic views from this luxurious 2 BED - Property Id: 241526

Panoramic views from this luxurious 2 bed + den 2.5 bath corner unit--unbelievable upgrades!
This preferred west-facing, extra spacious and corner unit condo offers panoramic views over Lincoln Park and Gold Coast high rises, Lake Michigan and Navy Pier. Large living room is lined with floor to ceiling windows--views for miles! Wide plank light maple floors throughout living space with carpeted bedrooms. Ultra high-end kitchen features Subzero, Bosch Etc. Master suite to die for--you can swim in this master bathroom tub. Double vanity, washer/dryer in unit, and den/office space that could be converted into a small nursery or potential third bedroom. Luxurious and prestigious all amenity building includes heated indoor pool, gym, garage parking (for guests too!) and full-time door staff.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241526
Property Id 241526

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5631336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 N ASTOR 15W have any available units?
1555 N ASTOR 15W has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 N ASTOR 15W have?
Some of 1555 N ASTOR 15W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 N ASTOR 15W currently offering any rent specials?
1555 N ASTOR 15W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 N ASTOR 15W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 N ASTOR 15W is pet friendly.
Does 1555 N ASTOR 15W offer parking?
Yes, 1555 N ASTOR 15W does offer parking.
Does 1555 N ASTOR 15W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1555 N ASTOR 15W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 N ASTOR 15W have a pool?
Yes, 1555 N ASTOR 15W has a pool.
Does 1555 N ASTOR 15W have accessible units?
No, 1555 N ASTOR 15W does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 N ASTOR 15W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1555 N ASTOR 15W has units with dishwashers.
