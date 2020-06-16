1555 N ASTOR 15W

Amenities

Panoramic views from this luxurious 2 bed + den 2.5 bath corner unit--unbelievable upgrades!

This preferred west-facing, extra spacious and corner unit condo offers panoramic views over Lincoln Park and Gold Coast high rises, Lake Michigan and Navy Pier. Large living room is lined with floor to ceiling windows--views for miles! Wide plank light maple floors throughout living space with carpeted bedrooms. Ultra high-end kitchen features Subzero, Bosch Etc. Master suite to die for--you can swim in this master bathroom tub. Double vanity, washer/dryer in unit, and den/office space that could be converted into a small nursery or potential third bedroom. Luxurious and prestigious all amenity building includes heated indoor pool, gym, garage parking (for guests too!) and full-time door staff.

