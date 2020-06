Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities parking

Amazing location! Only minutes away from Wicker park, dining and entertainment venues, nightlife and Kennedy Expy. 2 bedrooms and an office space for a great price! SS appliances with dishwasher and window A/C included. Walking distance away from all of the best Wicker Park has to offer. ~Near Damen or Division Blue Line stop; North Ave & Ashland Ave Bus just steps away. Parking space included in the Rent. Don't miss this opportunity and schedule a showing today!