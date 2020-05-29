All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1546 N Larrabee St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1546 N Larrabee St

1546 North Larrabee Street · No Longer Available
Chicago
Near North Side
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
1 Bedrooms
Location

1546 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
doorman
business center
2 months FREE on Stunning Studio apartment! W&D - Property Id: 282895

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

FANTASTIC studio w/ hardwood floors, spacious closets and laundry in unit.
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include 24hr doorman, fitness center, business center and more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Agent
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #35
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282895
Property Id 282895

(RLNE5833347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 N Larrabee St have any available units?
1546 N Larrabee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1546 N Larrabee St have?
Some of 1546 N Larrabee St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 N Larrabee St currently offering any rent specials?
1546 N Larrabee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 N Larrabee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1546 N Larrabee St is pet friendly.
Does 1546 N Larrabee St offer parking?
No, 1546 N Larrabee St does not offer parking.
Does 1546 N Larrabee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546 N Larrabee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 N Larrabee St have a pool?
No, 1546 N Larrabee St does not have a pool.
Does 1546 N Larrabee St have accessible units?
No, 1546 N Larrabee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 N Larrabee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 N Larrabee St does not have units with dishwashers.
