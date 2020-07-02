All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F

1534 South Komensky Avenue · (312) 407-9400
Location

1534 South Komensky Avenue, Chicago, IL 60623
North Lawndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
1534 S Komensky Ave 3rd Floor Front
Chicago, IL 60623

SECTION 8 WELCOMED!
ALL OTHER APPLICANTS MUST BE RENTING AT CURRENT RESIDENCE FOR 2 YRS ,2 YR EMPLOYMENT AT CURRENT JOB,INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES RENT AMOUNT.
NO EVICTIONS/JUDGEMENTS . NO EXCEPTIONS.

Rent $1,250
Move in fee $500
Completely Gutt Rehabbed units will be available starting January 15th
EVERYTHING NEW! Each unit features:
*3 very spacious bedrooms
*1 bath
*Very Spacious Living room
*Hardwood floors throughout
*Mapple kitchen cabinets
*New Stainless Steel Appliances included (Fridge and Stove )
*NO PETS
*1 YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT
*Utilities separate
*Close to transportation; Minutes away from California Green line.
For a complete list of all our apartments and requirements please visit our website at www.juarbefhahomes.com or www.jstein.mangebuilding.com
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CALL!
312.407.9400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F have any available units?
1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F have?
Some of 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F currently offering any rent specials?
1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F pet-friendly?
No, 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F offer parking?
No, 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F does not offer parking.
Does 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F have a pool?
No, 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F does not have a pool.
Does 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F have accessible units?
No, 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F does not have units with dishwashers.
