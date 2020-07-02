1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F

Amenities
1534 S Komensky Ave 3rd Floor Front
Chicago, IL 60623
SECTION 8 WELCOMED!
ALL OTHER APPLICANTS MUST BE RENTING AT CURRENT RESIDENCE FOR 2 YRS ,2 YR EMPLOYMENT AT CURRENT JOB,INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES RENT AMOUNT.
NO EVICTIONS/JUDGEMENTS . NO EXCEPTIONS.
Rent $1,250
Move in fee $500
Completely Gutt Rehabbed units will be available starting January 15th
EVERYTHING NEW! Each unit features:
*3 very spacious bedrooms
*1 bath
*Very Spacious Living room
*Hardwood floors throughout
*Mapple kitchen cabinets
*New Stainless Steel Appliances included (Fridge and Stove )
*NO PETS
*1 YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT
*Utilities separate
*Close to transportation; Minutes away from California Green line.
For a complete list of all our apartments and requirements please visit our website at www.juarbefhahomes.com or www.jstein.mangebuilding.com
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CALL!
312.407.9400