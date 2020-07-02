1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

1534 S Komensky Ave 3rd Floor Front

Chicago, IL 60623



SECTION 8 WELCOMED!

ALL OTHER APPLICANTS MUST BE RENTING AT CURRENT RESIDENCE FOR 2 YRS ,2 YR EMPLOYMENT AT CURRENT JOB,INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES RENT AMOUNT.

NO EVICTIONS/JUDGEMENTS . NO EXCEPTIONS.



Rent $1,250

Move in fee $500

Completely Gutt Rehabbed units will be available starting January 15th

EVERYTHING NEW! Each unit features:

*3 very spacious bedrooms

*1 bath

*Very Spacious Living room

*Hardwood floors throughout

*Mapple kitchen cabinets

*New Stainless Steel Appliances included (Fridge and Stove )

*NO PETS

*1 YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT

*Utilities separate

*Close to transportation; Minutes away from California Green line.

