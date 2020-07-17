1523 West Fry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing Chicago location in the Ukrainian Village! Available August 1st. Walking distance to dozens of Wicker Park shopping, dining, and transportation options. Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Three bedroom, two bathroom features central air conditioning, dishwasher, gas range, high ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, open living/dining rooms, marble surrounded wood burning fireplace, large deck, and rent includes a tandem parking spot suitable for two cars. A new washer/dryer will be installed in this unit at some point in the next few months.