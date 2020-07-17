All apartments in Chicago
1523 West Fry Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

1523 West Fry Street

1523 West Fry Street · (443) 904-5424
Location

1523 West Fry Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Chicago location in the Ukrainian Village! Available August 1st. Walking distance to dozens of Wicker Park shopping, dining, and transportation options. Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Three bedroom, two bathroom features central air conditioning, dishwasher, gas range, high ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, open living/dining rooms, marble surrounded wood burning fireplace, large deck, and rent includes a tandem parking spot suitable for two cars. A new washer/dryer will be installed in this unit at some point in the next few months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 West Fry Street have any available units?
1523 West Fry Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 West Fry Street have?
Some of 1523 West Fry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 West Fry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1523 West Fry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 West Fry Street pet-friendly?
No, 1523 West Fry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1523 West Fry Street offer parking?
Yes, 1523 West Fry Street offers parking.
Does 1523 West Fry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 West Fry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 West Fry Street have a pool?
No, 1523 West Fry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1523 West Fry Street have accessible units?
No, 1523 West Fry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 West Fry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 West Fry Street has units with dishwashers.
