Chicago, IL
1520 North Wells Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:29 PM

1520 North Wells Street

1520 North Wells Street
Location

1520 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
A Unique Luxury Living Opportunity coming to market as part of new construction Old Town Hotel Development. Four New single family rental homes attached to rear of Hotel will provide a perfect alternative solution for short term (30 days minimum) city stays and extended business travel. These luxury furnished homes will provide a one of a kind experience in one of Chicago's most vibrant neighborhoods. This location offers unmatched access the lakefront park paths & beaches along with 100's of dinning, entertainment and cultural options. Each Single family home will be approximately 4000 sq/ft and is available as part of the of the hotel's accommodation options. Guests will enjoy full access to all hotel amenities and concierge hospitality while enjoying a 3 story SFR living space. These contemporary home will feature 4 bedrooms w/ 5 baths. Fully furnished and designed by West Elm for maximum comfort, including gourmet kitchens, spa bathrooms, premiere furniture and bath and bedding , furnished outdoor space, parking, maid service, business speed internet and cable , laundry options, pet services and every requirement that would be typical of a luxury hotel experience. Photos and floor plans are from previous projects but are typical of finish level planned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 North Wells Street have any available units?
1520 North Wells Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 North Wells Street have?
Some of 1520 North Wells Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 North Wells Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 North Wells Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 North Wells Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 North Wells Street is pet friendly.
Does 1520 North Wells Street offer parking?
Yes, 1520 North Wells Street does offer parking.
Does 1520 North Wells Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 North Wells Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 North Wells Street have a pool?
No, 1520 North Wells Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 North Wells Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 North Wells Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 North Wells Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 North Wells Street has units with dishwashers.
