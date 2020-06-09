1520 North Wells Street

Amenities

A Unique Luxury Living Opportunity coming to market as part of new construction Old Town Hotel Development. Four New single family rental homes attached to rear of Hotel will provide a perfect alternative solution for short term (30 days minimum) city stays and extended business travel. These luxury furnished homes will provide a one of a kind experience in one of Chicago's most vibrant neighborhoods. This location offers unmatched access the lakefront park paths & beaches along with 100's of dinning, entertainment and cultural options. Each Single family home will be approximately 4000 sq/ft and is available as part of the of the hotel's accommodation options. Guests will enjoy full access to all hotel amenities and concierge hospitality while enjoying a 3 story SFR living space. These contemporary home will feature 4 bedrooms w/ 5 baths. Fully furnished and designed by West Elm for maximum comfort, including gourmet kitchens, spa bathrooms, premiere furniture and bath and bedding , furnished outdoor space, parking, maid service, business speed internet and cable , laundry options, pet services and every requirement that would be typical of a luxury hotel experience. Photos and floor plans are from previous projects but are typical of finish level planned.