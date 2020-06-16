1518 North Elk Grove Avenue

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED AND AVAILABLE TO SHOW IN PERSON. Listing includes ***VIRTUAL TOUR WITH FLOORPLANS***Beautifully renovated, FULLY FURNISHED, 2BD/2BA + DEN free-standing coach house located in the heart of Bucktown + Wicker Park. This open concept home features hardwood floors, tall ceilings, lots of closet space and storage. Perfectly curated and stylish living room with a flat screen TV. Brand new kitchen has quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a good size dining table. Main level features a bedroom with a full-size bed. A spacious master bedroom plus office/den upstairs with modern tones throughout. Updated and modern bathrooms. Full size stacked washer and dryer. The home has access to a part brick-paved patio. Security gates at front and rear of property. Amazing location that is one block from Bucktown's epicenter at North and Damen and 1.5 block to the 606. Blue Line stop is a two minute walk with Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks along the way. Walking distance to all the trendy shops, cocktail spots and restaurants. 9 minutes to the Loop. Easy access to 90/94. Permit parking on the street. Available immediately - short or long term lease.