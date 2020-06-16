All apartments in Chicago
1518 North Elk Grove Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:31 PM

1518 North Elk Grove Avenue

1518 North Elk Grove Avenue · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1518 North Elk Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit CH · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED AND AVAILABLE TO SHOW IN PERSON. Listing includes ***VIRTUAL TOUR WITH FLOORPLANS***Beautifully renovated, FULLY FURNISHED, 2BD/2BA + DEN free-standing coach house located in the heart of Bucktown + Wicker Park. This open concept home features hardwood floors, tall ceilings, lots of closet space and storage. Perfectly curated and stylish living room with a flat screen TV. Brand new kitchen has quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a good size dining table. Main level features a bedroom with a full-size bed. A spacious master bedroom plus office/den upstairs with modern tones throughout. Updated and modern bathrooms. Full size stacked washer and dryer. The home has access to a part brick-paved patio. Security gates at front and rear of property. Amazing location that is one block from Bucktown's epicenter at North and Damen and 1.5 block to the 606. Blue Line stop is a two minute walk with Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks along the way. Walking distance to all the trendy shops, cocktail spots and restaurants. 9 minutes to the Loop. Easy access to 90/94. Permit parking on the street. Available immediately - short or long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue have any available units?
1518 North Elk Grove Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue have?
Some of 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1518 North Elk Grove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 North Elk Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
