Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lots of space in the heart of the City. New deck and large backyard. Free on-street parking. Walking distance to some of the hottest neighborhoods.

Contact broker Matt of Malin Realty LLC via email, text or voice mail message a.s.a.p. His contact info is below:

matt@mattmalinowski.com

(224) 717-1597

Lots of space in the heart of the City. New deck and large backyard. Free on-street parking. Walking distance to some of the hottest neighborhoods.

Contact broker Matt of Malin Realty LLC via email, text or voice mail message a.s.a.p. His contact info is below:

matt@mattmalinowski.com

(224) 717-1597