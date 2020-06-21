1510 W Montrose Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Contemporary Furnished 3Bed Apt in Ravenswood - Property Id: 247121



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in quiet Ravenswood has newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms and is situated on the first floor of a 120-year-old greystone. The large living area has lots of light and a separate dining room. Unit can come furnished with charming furniture and decorations, down duvets, and memory foam mattresses. A private deck and shared backyard are great in the summer.



This home is in the heart of it all, just a 10-minute drive to the lake, beach, and Wrigley Field. The Red and Brown line CTA trains are within walking distance. A strip mall is close by with different food outlets. Unit is agent owned.



School Districts: Ravenswood Elementary and Senn HS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247121

Property Id 247121



(RLNE5841492)