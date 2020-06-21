All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1510 W Montrose Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1510 W Montrose Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1510 W Montrose Ave 1

1510 West Montrose Avenue · (312) 898-9694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1510 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Contemporary Furnished 3Bed Apt in Ravenswood - Property Id: 247121

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in quiet Ravenswood has newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms and is situated on the first floor of a 120-year-old greystone. The large living area has lots of light and a separate dining room. Unit can come furnished with charming furniture and decorations, down duvets, and memory foam mattresses. A private deck and shared backyard are great in the summer.

This home is in the heart of it all, just a 10-minute drive to the lake, beach, and Wrigley Field. The Red and Brown line CTA trains are within walking distance. A strip mall is close by with different food outlets. Unit is agent owned.

School Districts: Ravenswood Elementary and Senn HS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247121
Property Id 247121

(RLNE5841492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 have any available units?
1510 W Montrose Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 have?
Some of 1510 W Montrose Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 W Montrose Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 W Montrose Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1510 W Montrose Ave 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1440 E. 52nd Street
1440-1450 E 52nd St
Chicago, IL 60615
4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1515 E. 54th Street
1515-1521 E 54th St
Chicago, IL 60615
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity