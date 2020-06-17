1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Video Tour Available UPON REQUEST!!!



Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath corner unit located in the heart of in Andersonville, at the corner of Balmoral and Clark. It is an elegant and modern condo-quality rental. It features high ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dimmable lights, and hardwood throughout. Both bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. This unit also has an in unit furnace which grants you control of your temperature year round. Laundry is located just downstairs and is shared with the two other units in the building. Parking is available on Balmoral and Ashland. $1850/mo with a $600 move in fee. Cat and dog friendly!!!

Available September 1st!

Renovated less than 6 years ago