All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2

1509 W Balmoral Ave · (773) 240-1902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1509 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Video Tour Available UPON REQUEST!!!

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath corner unit located in the heart of in Andersonville, at the corner of Balmoral and Clark. It is an elegant and modern condo-quality rental. It features high ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dimmable lights, and hardwood throughout. Both bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. This unit also has an in unit furnace which grants you control of your temperature year round. Laundry is located just downstairs and is shared with the two other units in the building. Parking is available on Balmoral and Ashland. $1850/mo with a $600 move in fee. Cat and dog friendly!!!
Available September 1st!
Renovated less than 6 years ago

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1509 West Balmoral Avenue - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
7263 S Coles
7263 S Coles Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity