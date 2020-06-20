1500 South Halsted Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Terrific 3 bedroom condo in University Village! Open floor plan in kitchen, dining room and living room with hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Large living room with gas fireplace. Nice master bedroom with private balcony and attached bathroom featuring dual granite sinks and whirlpool tub. 1 parking spot included. Steps from transportation, restaurants, bars, shops and the University of Illinois Chicago! This is city living at its best!