Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:17 PM

1500 South Halsted Street

1500 S Halsted St · (708) 655-0893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW! Terrific 3 bedroom condo in University Village! Open floor plan in kitchen, dining room and living room with hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Large living room with gas fireplace. Nice master bedroom with private balcony and attached bathroom featuring dual granite sinks and whirlpool tub. 1 parking spot included. Steps from transportation, restaurants, bars, shops and the University of Illinois Chicago! This is city living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 South Halsted Street have any available units?
1500 South Halsted Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 South Halsted Street have?
Some of 1500 South Halsted Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 South Halsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 South Halsted Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 South Halsted Street pet-friendly?
No, 1500 South Halsted Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1500 South Halsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 1500 South Halsted Street does offer parking.
Does 1500 South Halsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 South Halsted Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 South Halsted Street have a pool?
Yes, 1500 South Halsted Street has a pool.
Does 1500 South Halsted Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 South Halsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 South Halsted Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 South Halsted Street has units with dishwashers.
