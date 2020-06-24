1500 North Damen

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.Chicagoans describe Wicker Park as trendy, fun and off the beaten path. Think bikes, artists, nightlife and boutique shopping. And you're just steps away from the Damen stop on the Blue Line. Take a look at some photos of the building or take a virtual tour of some of the two-bedroom apartments at 1500 N Damen.