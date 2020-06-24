All apartments in Chicago
1500 North Damen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

1500 North Damen

1500 N Damen Ave · (312) 779-0787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1500 North Damen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.Chicagoans describe Wicker Park as trendy, fun and off the beaten path. Think bikes, artists, nightlife and boutique shopping. And you're just steps away from the Damen stop on the Blue Line. Take a look at some photos of the building or take a virtual tour of some of the two-bedroom apartments at 1500 N Damen.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 North Damen have any available units?
1500 North Damen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 North Damen have?
Some of 1500 North Damen's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 North Damen currently offering any rent specials?
1500 North Damen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 North Damen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 North Damen is pet friendly.
Does 1500 North Damen offer parking?
Yes, 1500 North Damen offers parking.
Does 1500 North Damen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 North Damen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 North Damen have a pool?
No, 1500 North Damen does not have a pool.
Does 1500 North Damen have accessible units?
Yes, 1500 North Damen has accessible units.
Does 1500 North Damen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 North Damen has units with dishwashers.
