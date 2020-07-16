1500 Monroe

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator parking garage package receiving

This is a stunning full gut rehab timber loft in the hot hot West Loop neighborhood just steps from restaurant row, Madison Street restaurants and shopping, United Center, Skinner Park, highway access, and much much more. This stunning unit is all new with new white shaker soft close cabinetry, new ss appliances, new luxury bathroom, w/d in unit, private balcony, stunning hardwood floors, good storage space. Garage parking for an additional $150



Terms: One year lease