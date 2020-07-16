All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1500 Monroe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1500 Monroe
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

1500 Monroe

1500 W Monroe St · (312) 869-9652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
parking
garage
package receiving
More apartments for rent & homes for sale: www.chicagodoorstep.com This is a stunning full gut rehab timber loft in the hot hot West Loop neighborhood just steps from restaurant row, Madison Street restaurants and shopping, United Center, Skinner Park, highway access, and much much more. This stunning unit is all new with new white shaker soft close cabinetry, new ss appliances, new luxury bathroom, w/d in unit, private balcony, stunning hardwood floors, good storage space. Garage parking for an additional $150 More apartments for rent & homes for sale: www.chicagodoorstep.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Monroe have any available units?
1500 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Monroe have?
Some of 1500 Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1500 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Monroe offers parking.
Does 1500 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Monroe have a pool?
No, 1500 Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 1500 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Monroe has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1500 Monroe?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5053 S. Ellis Avenue
5053 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1635 W Cortland
1635 West Cortland Street
Chicago, IL 60622
5229 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S. Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Square Commons
4759 N Maplewood Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity