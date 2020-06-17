All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
150 W Hubbard St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

150 W Hubbard St

150 West Hubbard Street · (319) 573-5744
Location

150 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2279 · Avail. now

$2,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
Insane Price in Luxury River North - W/D, Balcony! - Property Id: 246249

Incredible deal on a stunning River North 1bd - AMAZING location, walkable to all of Chicago's best restaurants, bars, and shops!
Spacious floor plan
Premium kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Private balcony
Large floor to ceiling windows

Price reflects 1 mo free!

Amenities -
PARTY ROOM
CHEF'S KITCHEN
YOGA STUDIO
FITNESS CENTER
POOL + HOT TUB
DOG RUN + PET SPA

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 319-573-5744 |

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246249
Property Id 246249

(RLNE5839463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 W Hubbard St have any available units?
150 W Hubbard St has a unit available for $2,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 W Hubbard St have?
Some of 150 W Hubbard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 W Hubbard St currently offering any rent specials?
150 W Hubbard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 W Hubbard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 W Hubbard St is pet friendly.
Does 150 W Hubbard St offer parking?
No, 150 W Hubbard St does not offer parking.
Does 150 W Hubbard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 W Hubbard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 W Hubbard St have a pool?
Yes, 150 W Hubbard St has a pool.
Does 150 W Hubbard St have accessible units?
No, 150 W Hubbard St does not have accessible units.
Does 150 W Hubbard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 W Hubbard St has units with dishwashers.
