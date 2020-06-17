150 W Hubbard St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub yoga

Insane Price in Luxury River North - W/D, Balcony! - Property Id: 246249



Incredible deal on a stunning River North 1bd - AMAZING location, walkable to all of Chicago's best restaurants, bars, and shops!

Spacious floor plan

Premium kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Private balcony

Large floor to ceiling windows



Price reflects 1 mo free!



Amenities -

PARTY ROOM

CHEF'S KITCHEN

YOGA STUDIO

FITNESS CENTER

POOL + HOT TUB

DOG RUN + PET SPA



CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!



Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Phone: 319-573-5744 |



Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246249

Property Id 246249



(RLNE5839463)