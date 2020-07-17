All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

15 East DIVISION Street

15 East Division Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 East Division Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This charming 2 bed 2 full bath unit is located in the heart of The Gold Coast on 2nd floor of a beautiful vintage building at 15 East Division. Gorgeous hardwood floors and 9.5 foot ceilings run throughout an open living room, dining area, and extra space for a den or office. The kitchen is open to the living space and features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and substantial cabinet storage. The oversized bedrooms both have wall-to-wall carpet and good closet space. There is also a large screened-in back porch in back which makes this unit even bigger. 2W has an in-unit washer/dryer and is steps from Lake Michigan, the incredible shopping and restaurants of The Magnificent Mile, public transportation and all the fanciness of the historic Gold Coast Neighborhood. In the Ogden Elementary and Lincoln Park High School districts. One month lease minimum per association rules. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 East DIVISION Street have any available units?
15 East DIVISION Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 East DIVISION Street have?
Some of 15 East DIVISION Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 East DIVISION Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 East DIVISION Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 East DIVISION Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 East DIVISION Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 15 East DIVISION Street offer parking?
No, 15 East DIVISION Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 East DIVISION Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 East DIVISION Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 East DIVISION Street have a pool?
No, 15 East DIVISION Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 East DIVISION Street have accessible units?
No, 15 East DIVISION Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 East DIVISION Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 East DIVISION Street has units with dishwashers.
