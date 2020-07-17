15 East DIVISION Street

Amenities

This charming 2 bed 2 full bath unit is located in the heart of The Gold Coast on 2nd floor of a beautiful vintage building at 15 East Division. Gorgeous hardwood floors and 9.5 foot ceilings run throughout an open living room, dining area, and extra space for a den or office. The kitchen is open to the living space and features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and substantial cabinet storage. The oversized bedrooms both have wall-to-wall carpet and good closet space. There is also a large screened-in back porch in back which makes this unit even bigger. 2W has an in-unit washer/dryer and is steps from Lake Michigan, the incredible shopping and restaurants of The Magnificent Mile, public transportation and all the fanciness of the historic Gold Coast Neighborhood. In the Ogden Elementary and Lincoln Park High School districts. One month lease minimum per association rules. Available now.