1477 West Rascher Avenue.

Offering 2 MONTHS FREE on a minimum 12 month term. Rent incentives are available for a limited time. Located on the 2nd floor of a 3 story walk up, this vintage rehabbed 2 bedroom/1 bathroom offers a gut renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a dishwasher | Hardwood floors | Washer/dryer In-Unit | Queen size bedrooms | Pets are welcomed. Sorry, no aggressive dog breeds. Floorplan attached. Located in the heart of Andersonville's main Clark Street hub. Restaurants, nightlife, supermarkets, coffee shops, retail at your finger tips. No designated parking on-site. Street parking is very possible.