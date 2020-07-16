All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
1477 West Rascher Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1477 West Rascher Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:38 AM

1477 West Rascher Avenue

1477 W Rascher Ave · (312) 810-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1477 W Rascher Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,070

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Offering 2 MONTHS FREE on a minimum 12 month term. Rent incentives are available for a limited time. Located on the 2nd floor of a 3 story walk up, this vintage rehabbed 2 bedroom/1 bathroom offers a gut renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a dishwasher | Hardwood floors | Washer/dryer In-Unit | Queen size bedrooms | Pets are welcomed. Sorry, no aggressive dog breeds. Floorplan attached. Located in the heart of Andersonville's main Clark Street hub. Restaurants, nightlife, supermarkets, coffee shops, retail at your finger tips. No designated parking on-site. Street parking is very possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1477 West Rascher Avenue have any available units?
1477 West Rascher Avenue has a unit available for $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1477 West Rascher Avenue have?
Some of 1477 West Rascher Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1477 West Rascher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1477 West Rascher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 West Rascher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1477 West Rascher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1477 West Rascher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1477 West Rascher Avenue offers parking.
Does 1477 West Rascher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1477 West Rascher Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 West Rascher Avenue have a pool?
No, 1477 West Rascher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1477 West Rascher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1477 West Rascher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 West Rascher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1477 West Rascher Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
5345 S. Harper Ave
5345 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
7755 S Sangamon St
7755 S Sangamon St
Chicago, IL 60620
1358 E. 58th Street
1358 E 58th St
Chicago, IL 60637
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl
Chicago, IL 60653
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideLincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College