Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1458-60 W Grace

Open Now until 6pm
1458 West Grace Street · (773) 789-5375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1458 West Grace Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1458-1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1460-1 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1458-60 W Grace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Right off the Southport Corridor steps to night life, shopping & gym

- laundry room in building
- hardwood floors
- under 8 minute walk to cta 'L' train
- multiple bus lines around corner
- limited parking available so be sure to inquire
- 10 minute walk to Wrigley Field
- professional management company with over 50 years experience
- 24 hour emergency call center
- No security deposit

Southport & Grace

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458-60 W Grace have any available units?
1458-60 W Grace has 2 units available starting at $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458-60 W Grace have?
Some of 1458-60 W Grace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458-60 W Grace currently offering any rent specials?
1458-60 W Grace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458-60 W Grace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458-60 W Grace is pet friendly.
Does 1458-60 W Grace offer parking?
Yes, 1458-60 W Grace offers parking.
Does 1458-60 W Grace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1458-60 W Grace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458-60 W Grace have a pool?
No, 1458-60 W Grace does not have a pool.
Does 1458-60 W Grace have accessible units?
No, 1458-60 W Grace does not have accessible units.
Does 1458-60 W Grace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458-60 W Grace has units with dishwashers.
