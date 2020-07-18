1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Awesome 2 Bedroom apt in Lakeview! Heat Included!



Perfectly located in Lakeview's Southport Corridor, steps from a Whole Foods Market, diverse dining, and a mix of boutique and chain retail, our beautiful apartments offer large living space with great natural light, hardwood floors and trim, spacious bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and ceiling fans. Laundry is onsite and heat is included in rent. Pets are welcome, subject to count and weight restrictions. Some of the apartments themselves have been updated with newer kitchens and baths with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



Live near great schools and conveniently close to transportation including the Southport Brown Line and numerous bus routes.



Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1455-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-unit-1/312956

