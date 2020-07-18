All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1

1455 W Cornelia Ave · (708) 256-4011
Location

1455 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Awesome 2 Bedroom apt in Lakeview! Heat Included! - Property Id: 312956

Perfectly located in Lakeview's Southport Corridor, steps from a Whole Foods Market, diverse dining, and a mix of boutique and chain retail, our beautiful apartments offer large living space with great natural light, hardwood floors and trim, spacious bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and ceiling fans. Laundry is onsite and heat is included in rent. Pets are welcome, subject to count and weight restrictions. Some of the apartments themselves have been updated with newer kitchens and baths with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Live near great schools and conveniently close to transportation including the Southport Brown Line and numerous bus routes.

Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1455-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-unit-1/312956
Property Id 312956

(RLNE5940134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
