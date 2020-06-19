1453 West Huron Street

Amenities
New updated West Town Two Bedroom/One Bathroom on quiet tree lined street minutes walk from bars/restaurants/CTA. Open layout with recently updated beautiful kitchen and bathroom. Apartment features hardwood floors throughout, central heat, granite counter tops, white hardwood cabinets, modern bathroom, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick walls, high ceiling, central A/C and heat, and dishwasher. Private balcony off of living room!! Dogs and Cats allowed for a $25/month fee per pet. Optional covered garage spot next door for $175/month. Free laundry in building! Walkthrough Video available upon request! Pictures are of model unit that is identical to this unit.