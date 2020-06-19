All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:14 AM

1453 West Huron Street

1453 West Huron Street · (773) 325-2800
Location

1453 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New updated West Town Two Bedroom/One Bathroom on quiet tree lined street minutes walk from bars/restaurants/CTA. Open layout with recently updated beautiful kitchen and bathroom. Apartment features hardwood floors throughout, central heat, granite counter tops, white hardwood cabinets, modern bathroom, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick walls, high ceiling, central A/C and heat, and dishwasher. Private balcony off of living room!! Dogs and Cats allowed for a $25/month fee per pet. Optional covered garage spot next door for $175/month. Free laundry in building! Walkthrough Video available upon request! Pictures are of model unit that is identical to this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 West Huron Street have any available units?
1453 West Huron Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 West Huron Street have?
Some of 1453 West Huron Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 West Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1453 West Huron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 West Huron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 West Huron Street is pet friendly.
Does 1453 West Huron Street offer parking?
Yes, 1453 West Huron Street does offer parking.
Does 1453 West Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 West Huron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 West Huron Street have a pool?
No, 1453 West Huron Street does not have a pool.
Does 1453 West Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 1453 West Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 West Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 West Huron Street has units with dishwashers.
