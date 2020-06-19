1453 West Huron Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

New updated West Town Two Bedroom/One Bathroom on quiet tree lined street minutes walk from bars/restaurants/CTA. Open layout with recently updated beautiful kitchen and bathroom. Apartment features hardwood floors throughout, central heat, granite counter tops, white hardwood cabinets, modern bathroom, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick walls, high ceiling, central A/C and heat, and dishwasher. Private balcony off of living room!! Dogs and Cats allowed for a $25/month fee per pet. Optional covered garage spot next door for $175/month. Free laundry in building! Walkthrough Video available upon request! Pictures are of model unit that is identical to this unit.