280 Apartments for rent in Chicago Ridge, IL
Although Chicago Ridge is a village in its own right, having incorporated in 1914, it's also part of the Chicago Metropolitan Area and is only around 20 miles from downtown Chicago. That said, there's enough going on in Chicago Ridge that there's barely any reason to leave the village.
It shouldn't take too long to find home rentals in Chicago Ridge, but if you want to be certain to find a good property, allow four to six weeks to look for your new home. When you've finished your apartment search and found a property you want to move into, you'll usually have to sign to a minimum tenancy agreement and pay a month's worth of rent upfront, plus a security deposit.
All neighborhoods in Chicago Ridge differ from each other in certain basic ways. For instance, you might be more likely to find a condo for rent in some areas and houses for rent in others.
Town Center: This area is close to the majority of shops and other amenities. There's a mixture of premier apartments and houses.
Oak Park: Properties in the neighborhood are mostly medium-sized or large. While it's a little away from the center, it's conveniently located near the mall.
Birmingham: There's plenty of green space here, as it's close to some of the city's parkland. It's also a stone's throw from the village's train station.
Although Chicago Ridge is a sizable village, there's still a good sense of community, and several town events take place throughout the year. The highlight is the annual RidgeFest, with live music, food, carnival rides, and more. The village farmers' market is a great place to buy local produce, in addition to getting out and meeting your neighbors. It's held on the first and third Monday of the month, between June and October. If you like to spend time outdoors, there are nine city parks within Chicago Ridge, covering roughly 23 acres. The parks have some fun recreational facilities, including mini golf, tennis courts, and batting cages. If you prefer to seek entertainment out of the elements, you could always catch a movie at the Chicago Ridge 6 movie theater at the Chicago Ridge Mall.