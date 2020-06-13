280 Apartments for rent in Chicago Ridge, IL

Life in Chicago Ridge

Although Chicago Ridge is a sizable village, there's still a good sense of community, and several town events take place throughout the year. The highlight is the annual RidgeFest, with live music, food, carnival rides, and more. The village farmers' market is a great place to buy local produce, in addition to getting out and meeting your neighbors. It's held on the first and third Monday of the month, between June and October. If you like to spend time outdoors, there are nine city parks within Chicago Ridge, covering roughly 23 acres. The parks have some fun recreational facilities, including mini golf, tennis courts, and batting cages. If you prefer to seek entertainment out of the elements, you could always catch a movie at the Chicago Ridge 6 movie theater at the Chicago Ridge Mall.