Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

280 Apartments for rent in Chicago Ridge, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9826 Sayre Avenue
9826 Sayre Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom remodeled unit, located on the first floor, huge closet space, tenant pays electric, laundry first floor, patio/balcony, buzzer system.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 1 mile of Chicago Ridge

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Little Palestine
1 Unit Available
7117 W 93rd Street
7117 West 93rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Great Location 2 Bedroom in Oak Lawn - PRIME LOCATION!!! EZ ACCESS TO 294, NEAR PARK, MALL, GYMS AND MORE! COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9905 Massasoit Avenue
9905 Massasoit Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1878 sqft
Massive quad level single family home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs bathroom features a 5 piece with a separate jacuzzi tub.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10938 Jodan Drive
10938 Jodan Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10737 South Lloyd Drive
10737 S Lloyd Dr, Worth, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. New carpeting and flooring throughout, freshly painted. Eat in Kitchen with plenty of counter space. 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. New tile in bathroom. Coin laundry on the 1st floor.

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Ridge
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Greenwood
2 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909 3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry).

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit Back Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summit
1 Unit Available
7652 W 62nd Pl UMIT B
7652 62nd Place, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Apartment Near Metra trains, Hwy 55 and shopping - Property Id: 293377 Be the first to lease this Completely renovated unite B! Everything is new in this home , unite has central air /heat and stainless steel appliances washer dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn
1 Unit Available
8136 S Kedzie Ave 2
8136 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt + all Utilities included - Property Id: 202062 Fully Furnished 2bd/1ba Apartment $1800 /Month (negotiable) + $1800 Security Deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8504 Massasoit Avenue
8504 Massasoit Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Mount Greenwood
1 Unit Available
3625 West 111th St.
3625 West 111th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
11709 South Kedzie Avenue
11709 South Kedzie Avenue, Merrionette Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1130 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
14448 Kilbourn Avenue
14448 Kilbourn Avenue, Midlothian, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10038 South ROBERTS Road
10038 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Story Townhome in Palos Hills With 3 Huge Bedrooms & 2.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
13751 Lamon Avenue
13751 Lamon Ave, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1047 sqft
Welcome to this bright and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for lease. This 3rd floor unit includes; laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances, large master bed with connected private bath. Neutral colors throughout.

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Ridge Lawn Highlands
1 Unit Available
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Median Rent in Chicago Ridge

Last updated Jan. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chicago Ridge is $851, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,001.
Studio
$733
1 Bed
$851
2 Beds
$1,001
3+ Beds
$1,280
City GuideChicago Ridge
Chicago Ridge, Illinois, was named for the large ridges of earth that were left behind when trains were ferrying dirt around for the construction of the Columbian Exposition in 1893.

Although Chicago Ridge is a village in its own right, having incorporated in 1914, it's also part of the Chicago Metropolitan Area and is only around 20 miles from downtown Chicago. That said, there's enough going on in Chicago Ridge that there's barely any reason to leave the village.

Renting in Chicago Ridge

It shouldn't take too long to find home rentals in Chicago Ridge, but if you want to be certain to find a good property, allow four to six weeks to look for your new home. When you've finished your apartment search and found a property you want to move into, you'll usually have to sign to a minimum tenancy agreement and pay a month's worth of rent upfront, plus a security deposit.

Chicago Ridge Neighborhoods

All neighborhoods in Chicago Ridge differ from each other in certain basic ways. For instance, you might be more likely to find a condo for rent in some areas and houses for rent in others.

Town Center: This area is close to the majority of shops and other amenities. There's a mixture of premier apartments and houses.

Oak Park: Properties in the neighborhood are mostly medium-sized or large. While it's a little away from the center, it's conveniently located near the mall.

Birmingham: There's plenty of green space here, as it's close to some of the city's parkland. It's also a stone's throw from the village's train station.

Life in Chicago Ridge

Although Chicago Ridge is a sizable village, there's still a good sense of community, and several town events take place throughout the year. The highlight is the annual RidgeFest, with live music, food, carnival rides, and more. The village farmers' market is a great place to buy local produce, in addition to getting out and meeting your neighbors. It's held on the first and third Monday of the month, between June and October. If you like to spend time outdoors, there are nine city parks within Chicago Ridge, covering roughly 23 acres. The parks have some fun recreational facilities, including mini golf, tennis courts, and batting cages. If you prefer to seek entertainment out of the elements, you could always catch a movie at the Chicago Ridge 6 movie theater at the Chicago Ridge Mall.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Chicago Ridge?
In Chicago Ridge, the median rent is $733 for a studio, $851 for a 1-bedroom, $1,001 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,280 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chicago Ridge, check out our monthly Chicago Ridge Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Chicago Ridge?
Some of the colleges located in the Chicago Ridge area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Chicago Ridge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chicago Ridge from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

