All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1446 W Winnemac #2B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1446 W Winnemac #2B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

1446 W Winnemac #2B

1446 West Winnemac Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1446 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
Interior Highlights
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment in the heart of Andersonville. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, updated/remodeled bathroom, separate living room/dining room and lots of closest space. Heat Included! Cats Allowed. No Dogs. Heat included. AVAILABLE July 15th!

Best Things About the Building
Beautiful 12-Unit Courtyard Building, Laundry Facilities on site, Bike Storage and Storage units available.

Best Things About the Neighborhood
Located in on of the hottest neighborhoods in the country! 3 Blocks from the CTA and just steps from the heart of Andersonville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 W Winnemac #2B have any available units?
1446 W Winnemac #2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 W Winnemac #2B have?
Some of 1446 W Winnemac #2B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 W Winnemac #2B currently offering any rent specials?
1446 W Winnemac #2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 W Winnemac #2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 W Winnemac #2B is pet friendly.
Does 1446 W Winnemac #2B offer parking?
No, 1446 W Winnemac #2B does not offer parking.
Does 1446 W Winnemac #2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 W Winnemac #2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 W Winnemac #2B have a pool?
No, 1446 W Winnemac #2B does not have a pool.
Does 1446 W Winnemac #2B have accessible units?
No, 1446 W Winnemac #2B does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 W Winnemac #2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 W Winnemac #2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St
Chicago, IL 60654
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
Pangea Kingston
7700 S Kingston Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College