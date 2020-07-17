1446 W Winnemac #2B

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated bike storage courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry bike storage

Interior Highlights

Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment in the heart of Andersonville. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, updated/remodeled bathroom, separate living room/dining room and lots of closest space. Heat Included! Cats Allowed. No Dogs. Heat included. AVAILABLE July 15th!



Best Things About the Building

Beautiful 12-Unit Courtyard Building, Laundry Facilities on site, Bike Storage and Storage units available.



Best Things About the Neighborhood

Located in on of the hottest neighborhoods in the country! 3 Blocks from the CTA and just steps from the heart of Andersonville.