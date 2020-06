1446 South Michigan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super Unique 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath + DEN Tri-Level Loft in Heart of South Loop. Includes ONE HEATED PARKING SPACE (2nd Heated Space for Additional $100)! ENTIRE PLACE FRESHLY PAINTED LIGHT GREY - NOT SHOWN IN PHOTOS. KITCHEN & BATHROOM CABINETS JUST REFINISHED (Shown in Photos). Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors Throughout & Tons of Storage. Kitchen Features White & Grey Soft Close Cabinetry, SS Appliances Including Wine Fridge & Granite Counter Tops. Marble Master Bathroom w/ Jacuzzi Tub & Glass Shower. Custom Window Treatments Throughout. Huge Rooftop Deck w/ Pergola & Stunning City Views + Additional Private Patio on Main Level. Den Can Easily be Used as Guest Bedroom or Office. TONS of Storage in Condo + Additional Storage in Garage. AMAZING PROPERTY IN AMAZING LOCATION!! **Most Photos from Previous Listing When Furnished**