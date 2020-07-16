1440 S Michigan St 420

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Sunny 1 bed 1 bath lofted condo with washer/dryer - Property Id: 314370



Cute 1 bed 1 bath lofted condo in desirable South Loop! Hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, and large bedroom. Exposed ductwork throughout with private balcony off living room. Lots of storage! Washer/dryer in unit for easy laundry. Garage parking included! No pets. The South Loop has so much to offer--from Northerly Island, Soldier Field to restaurants, bars and entertainment. Available 9/1! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1440-s-michigan-st-chicago-il-unit-420/314370

Property Id 314370



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5940436)