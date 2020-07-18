All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R

1431 West Flournoy Street · (312) 282-3336
Location

1431 West Flournoy Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Central heat and air! Remodeled, sunny 2 br, 1 bath 600 sf unit in University Village/Little Italy neighborhood. Available August. Unit includes stainless appliances, granite counters, laminate hardwood-style flooring, etc. Fantastic location, just minutes from the Racine Blue line, downtown, Taylor Street, Giribaldi park, Starbucks, The Rosebud, etc. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Photos are from unit in building with similar finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R have any available units?
1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R have?
Some of 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R currently offering any rent specials?
1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R is pet friendly.
Does 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R offer parking?
No, 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R does not offer parking.
Does 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R have a pool?
No, 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R does not have a pool.
Does 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R have accessible units?
No, 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
