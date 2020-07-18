1431 W. Flournoy St. - 1R

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Central heat and air! Remodeled, sunny 2 br, 1 bath 600 sf unit in University Village/Little Italy neighborhood. Available August. Unit includes stainless appliances, granite counters, laminate hardwood-style flooring, etc. Fantastic location, just minutes from the Racine Blue line, downtown, Taylor Street, Giribaldi park, Starbucks, The Rosebud, etc. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Photos are from unit in building with similar finishes.