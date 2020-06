Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment in West Humboldt Park. Features hardwood floors throughout, natural light and fully loaded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Central air/heating. Laundry on site. Plenty of space to grill/spend time with friends and family this summer in your backyard or take a short walk to beautiful, historical Humboldt Park. Pet friendly for a cat or small dog with fee. Garage parking available for additional $75/mo. Available now!

