Available now! 1st floor 3 bed/1 bath w/central AC. Sunny living room with bay window + separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed back porch. All 3 bedrooms will fit a queen bed. Updated stainless steel kitchen appliances including a Viking range! Updated bathroom. Free laundry in basement shared only with one other tenant. Close to Wrigley, but nestled on a quiet street with back yard plus a park just down the block. EZ street parking. Sorry, no pets.