Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan bike storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Spacious One Bedroom in Edgewater!

This charming walk up is located in Chicago's Andersonville community, features large apartments with remodeled kitchens and baths, and hardwood floors throughout. The building's close proximity to major bus lines makes commuting throughout the city easy and convenient.... Features Include: * Hardwood floors * Ceramic tile baths * Most with formal dining room * Ceiling fan * Outside rear porch * Intercom entry * Bike storage * Additional storage available * 24 hr. laundry facilities * Cable ready ~*Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.