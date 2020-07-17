Amenities
MASSIVE EAST ROGERS PARK ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 265009
Location: 1366 W Estes ave, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $995
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
- 5 minute walk to Morse Red Line
- Heat, water and cooking gas included
- Top floor unit
- Large living space
- Separate kitchen
- Formal dinning room
- King/queen size bedroom
- No security deposit, $350 move in fee
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
