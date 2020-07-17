Amenities

MASSIVE EAST ROGERS PARK ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 265009



Location: 1366 W Estes ave, Rogers Park, 60626

Rent: $995

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- 5 minute walk to Morse Red Line

- Heat, water and cooking gas included

- Top floor unit

- Large living space

- Separate kitchen

- Formal dinning room

- King/queen size bedroom

- No security deposit, $350 move in fee



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265009

(RLNE5904294)