Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1366 W Estes Ave

1366 West Estes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1366 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
MASSIVE EAST ROGERS PARK ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 265009

Location: 1366 W Estes ave, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $995
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE

- 5 minute walk to Morse Red Line
- Heat, water and cooking gas included
- Top floor unit
- Large living space
- Separate kitchen
- Formal dinning room
- King/queen size bedroom
- No security deposit, $350 move in fee

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265009
Property Id 265009

(RLNE5904294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

