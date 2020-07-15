All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B*.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B*
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B*

1366 North Hoyne Avenue · (224) 436-5861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1366 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit B* · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath In the Heart of Wicker Park - Property Id: 304025

Call today to come take a look at this awesome Garden level 2 bedroom in the heart of Wicker Park.

1366 Hoyne - B offers a spacious layout, hardwood floors throughout, laundry in unit, central heat and air, and large bedrooms!

This location puts you walking distance to the 6 corners and features great shopping and dining such as urban belly, big star, starbucks, lululemon, and the list goes on!

Available: 7/1
Price: $1950
Location: 1366 Hoyne
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304025
Property Id 304025

(RLNE5872585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* have any available units?
1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* have?
Some of 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B*'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* currently offering any rent specials?
1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* pet-friendly?
Yes, 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* is pet friendly.
Does 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* offer parking?
No, 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* does not offer parking.
Does 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* have a pool?
No, 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* does not have a pool.
Does 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* have accessible units?
No, 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* does not have accessible units.
Does 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B* has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B*?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St
Chicago, IL 60649
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60640
3309 N Southport
3309 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Shores
640 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity