1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B*

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath In the Heart of Wicker Park - Property Id: 304025



Call today to come take a look at this awesome Garden level 2 bedroom in the heart of Wicker Park.



1366 Hoyne - B offers a spacious layout, hardwood floors throughout, laundry in unit, central heat and air, and large bedrooms!



This location puts you walking distance to the 6 corners and features great shopping and dining such as urban belly, big star, starbucks, lululemon, and the list goes on!



Available: 7/1

Price: $1950

Location: 1366 Hoyne

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304025

