1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1

1358 W Sunnyside Ave · (773) 474-3137
Location

1358 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Available: August 1, 2020
Rent: $1295
Heat Included
No Pets Please
Sq ft: 625

Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment coming available August 1st.
Featuring a separate dining room and living room with updated granite kitchen
Kitchen has granite countertops and dishwasher
Private terrace
Wood Floors throughout
Ample closets
1st floors (not a garden)
Coin Laundry in basement
Near Redline, Montrose bus, and Wrigley Field
Storage locker in basement as well as a bike storage room

1356 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

HEAT, Cold and Hot Water included
You pay electric and cooking gas
One month security deposit
$40 application/credit check

Henry Schleichkorn
Chicago Northside Realty, LLC
www.ChicagoNorthsideRealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 have any available units?
1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 have?
Some of 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 West Sunnyside Avenue - Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
