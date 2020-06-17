All apartments in Chicago
1358 W Winnemac Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1358 W Winnemac Ave

1358 West Winnemac Avenue · (708) 571-8095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1358 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1725 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Andersonville Massive 2 bed 1 bath! - Property Id: 253783

Spacious apartment with gorgeous hardwood floors and ceiling fans in every room. Lots of windows/natural light and shared laundry in building. Located in the heart of Andersonville, this building is comprised of 23 units, Very large apartments and mix of one and two bedrooms. Walking distance from nearby Red Line and bus stops. Plenty of restaurants, bars, and other daily living necessities nearby.

Lease Details: Trash, sewage and water covered by owner

Electricity and Gas paid for by tenant Cats Allowed, Dogs Allowed (ask about dog breed policy)

Dog Fee = $250 (non refundable) + $20/month
$600 move in fee, no deposit.
Gas heat. Window unit AC at tenant expense.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253783
Property Id 253783

(RLNE5837941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1358 W Winnemac Ave have any available units?
1358 W Winnemac Ave has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1358 W Winnemac Ave have?
Some of 1358 W Winnemac Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 W Winnemac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1358 W Winnemac Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 W Winnemac Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1358 W Winnemac Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1358 W Winnemac Ave offer parking?
No, 1358 W Winnemac Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1358 W Winnemac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1358 W Winnemac Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 W Winnemac Ave have a pool?
No, 1358 W Winnemac Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1358 W Winnemac Ave have accessible units?
No, 1358 W Winnemac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 W Winnemac Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1358 W Winnemac Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

