1358 W Winnemac Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Andersonville Massive 2 bed 1 bath! - Property Id: 253783



Spacious apartment with gorgeous hardwood floors and ceiling fans in every room. Lots of windows/natural light and shared laundry in building. Located in the heart of Andersonville, this building is comprised of 23 units, Very large apartments and mix of one and two bedrooms. Walking distance from nearby Red Line and bus stops. Plenty of restaurants, bars, and other daily living necessities nearby.



Lease Details: Trash, sewage and water covered by owner



Electricity and Gas paid for by tenant Cats Allowed, Dogs Allowed (ask about dog breed policy)



Dog Fee = $250 (non refundable) + $20/month

$600 move in fee, no deposit.

Gas heat. Window unit AC at tenant expense.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253783

Property Id 253783



(RLNE5837941)