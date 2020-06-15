All apartments in Chicago
1355 North Ashland Avenue

1355 North Ashland Avenue · (773) 343-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1355 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1G · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1355 North Ashland Avenue Apt #1G, Chicago, IL 60622 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/14/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Amazing,quiet, Queen/King sized one bedroom, one bathroom with hardwood floors, central heat and air, ceiling fan, new bath, plenty of closet space/storage, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Marble counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, high ceilings, great light, IN-UNIT Laundry, and a small deck, one block to blue line El, Division street cafes, Milwaukee Ave. Shops, North Ave. Cats only please. Posted by Marc Drendel/Rent Right Realty [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3546302 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 North Ashland Avenue have any available units?
1355 North Ashland Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 North Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 1355 North Ashland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 North Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1355 North Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 North Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 North Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1355 North Ashland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1355 North Ashland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1355 North Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 North Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 North Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1355 North Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1355 North Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1355 North Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 North Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 North Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
