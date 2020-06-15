Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1355 North Ashland Avenue Apt #1G, Chicago, IL 60622 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/14/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Amazing,quiet, Queen/King sized one bedroom, one bathroom with hardwood floors, central heat and air, ceiling fan, new bath, plenty of closet space/storage, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Marble counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, high ceilings, great light, IN-UNIT Laundry, and a small deck, one block to blue line El, Division street cafes, Milwaukee Ave. Shops, North Ave. Cats only please. Posted by Marc Drendel/Rent Right Realty [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3546302 ]