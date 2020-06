Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Top floor rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath apartment available in Andersonville. Warm and inviting space that is open and filled with light. Kitchen offers crisp white cabinets with granite / stainless. Bathrooms are sleek and modern with beautiful tile work. The apartment has new wood floors, and also an in-unit laundry. Central air and heat. This property is located in the heart of Andersonville. It's close to the lake and 2 blocks from the red line. Enjoy all of Andersonville's stores, boutiques and coffee shops at your fingertips! 1 pet allowed per unit - ask about pet requirements and restrictions.