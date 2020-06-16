1351 W TOUHY AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Spacious Two Bedroom in Rogers Park!

Beautiful courtyard building that houses four stories of one to three-bedroom apartment homes with on-site laundry. Our residents enjoy living close to public transportation options, Loyola Park, and Leone Beach. Living a quick drive away from Loyola University allows graduate students and faculty/staff to live near classes or the office without being in the center of campus. These renovated apartment homes feature hardwood flooring, modern kitchens, and a spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family. Kitchen finishes include updated cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Living rooms feature stunning hardwood floors and newly painted walls while updated bathrooms showcase modernized finishes. *Photos may be of similar unit*