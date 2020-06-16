All apartments in Chicago
1351 W TOUHY AVE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

1351 W TOUHY AVE

1351 West Touhy Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1351 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Spacious Two Bedroom in Rogers Park!
Beautiful courtyard building that houses four stories of one to three-bedroom apartment homes with on-site laundry. Our residents enjoy living close to public transportation options, Loyola Park, and Leone Beach. Living a quick drive away from Loyola University allows graduate students and faculty/staff to live near classes or the office without being in the center of campus. These renovated apartment homes feature hardwood flooring, modern kitchens, and a spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family. Kitchen finishes include updated cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Living rooms feature stunning hardwood floors and newly painted walls while updated bathrooms showcase modernized finishes. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 W TOUHY AVE have any available units?
1351 W TOUHY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 W TOUHY AVE have?
Some of 1351 W TOUHY AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 W TOUHY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1351 W TOUHY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 W TOUHY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1351 W TOUHY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1351 W TOUHY AVE offer parking?
No, 1351 W TOUHY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1351 W TOUHY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 W TOUHY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 W TOUHY AVE have a pool?
No, 1351 W TOUHY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1351 W TOUHY AVE have accessible units?
No, 1351 W TOUHY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 W TOUHY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 W TOUHY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
