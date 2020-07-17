1335 N Dean St 1

Amenities

Huge 3B 2B in Wicker Park with Den, W/D in-unit and Parking. Available 7/1

This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the Wicker Park are is available 7/1 Bright with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout on the upper floor of this duplex we have 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen with premium quartz countertops with a kitchen island which can be used as a dinner table, SS appliances, gas stove and a dishwasher, living room and a rear deck. Lower floor has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a den and family room, front enclosed patio. W/D in unit, gas heat and central A/C system. One outdoor parking space included. Steps Away From Bucktown / Wicker Park Nightlife, CTA, & 90/94 Interstate Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



Private Deck, Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Multi Level, Duplex, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit

No Pets Allowed



