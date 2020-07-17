All apartments in Chicago
1335 N Dean St 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1335 N Dean St 1

1335 North Dean Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

1335 North Dean Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1335 N DEAN ST, #1 - Property Id: 305403

Huge 3B 2B in Wicker Park with Den, W/D in-unit and Parking. Available 7/1
This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the Wicker Park are is available 7/1 Bright with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout on the upper floor of this duplex we have 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen with premium quartz countertops with a kitchen island which can be used as a dinner table, SS appliances, gas stove and a dishwasher, living room and a rear deck. Lower floor has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a den and family room, front enclosed patio. W/D in unit, gas heat and central A/C system. One outdoor parking space included. Steps Away From Bucktown / Wicker Park Nightlife, CTA, & 90/94 Interstate Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Private Deck, Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Multi Level, Duplex, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1335-n-dean-st-chicago-il-unit-1/305403
Property Id 305403

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5958091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 N Dean St 1 have any available units?
1335 N Dean St 1 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 N Dean St 1 have?
Some of 1335 N Dean St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 N Dean St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1335 N Dean St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 N Dean St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1335 N Dean St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1335 N Dean St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1335 N Dean St 1 offers parking.
Does 1335 N Dean St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 N Dean St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 N Dean St 1 have a pool?
No, 1335 N Dean St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1335 N Dean St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1335 N Dean St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 N Dean St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 N Dean St 1 has units with dishwashers.
