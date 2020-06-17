1333 Howard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unreal three bedroom, one and a half bathroom three story townhouse directly across the street from Howard Street Beach! Features updated kitchen with new cabinets, new appliances, electric stove, dishwasher, breakfast bar, large combination living and dining rooms with wood burning fireplace, new windows and blinds, newly refinished hardwood floors, deck, full sized bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathrooms, central heat and air, in unit laundry, basement bar area and storage, "beach shower" in basement, garage parking included, and pets are welcome! Amazing location literally steps from the beach! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease