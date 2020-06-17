All apartments in Chicago
1333 Howard
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1333 Howard

1333 West Howard Street · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1333 West Howard Street, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unreal three bedroom, one and a half bathroom three story townhouse directly across the street from Howard Street Beach! Features updated kitchen with new cabinets, new appliances, electric stove, dishwasher, breakfast bar, large combination living and dining rooms with wood burning fireplace, new windows and blinds, newly refinished hardwood floors, deck, full sized bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathrooms, central heat and air, in unit laundry, basement bar area and storage, "beach shower" in basement, garage parking included, and pets are welcome! Amazing location literally steps from the beach! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Howard have any available units?
1333 Howard has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Howard have?
Some of 1333 Howard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Howard currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Howard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Howard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Howard is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Howard offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Howard does offer parking.
Does 1333 Howard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Howard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Howard have a pool?
No, 1333 Howard does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Howard have accessible units?
No, 1333 Howard does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Howard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Howard has units with dishwashers.
