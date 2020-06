Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Three bedroom, two bath duplex up in Lakeview just off Southport offers newer kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded black appliances, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, built-in micro, central air, wet bar, spacious living and dining rooms, large bedrooms with good closet space, laundry in building, laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, deck, easy street parking, short walk to the EL and no permit parking on Barry! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease