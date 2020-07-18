All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1320 N Damen Ave 3

1320 North Damen Avenue · (224) 436-5861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1320 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Wicker Park - Property Id: 313546

Live at the center of the action in Wicker Park! This brick and limestone corner walk-up offers a diverse mix of bright & spacious apartments perfectly situated one block from park space and directly between the thriving retail and dining strips on Division, North, and Milwaukee. With the Damen Blue Line just two blocks away, getting downtown or exploring the city is incredibly easy. 

We are pet-friendly and offer units with large living spaces, high ceilings, hardwood floors, well equipped kitchens, central A/C, in-unit laundry, and in some cases balconies.

Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1320-n-damen-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/313546
Property Id 313546

(RLNE5966915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 N Damen Ave 3 have any available units?
1320 N Damen Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 N Damen Ave 3 have?
Some of 1320 N Damen Ave 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 N Damen Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1320 N Damen Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 N Damen Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 N Damen Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1320 N Damen Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1320 N Damen Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1320 N Damen Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 N Damen Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 N Damen Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1320 N Damen Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1320 N Damen Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1320 N Damen Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 N Damen Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 N Damen Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
