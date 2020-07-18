1320 N Damen Ave 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Wicker Park - Property Id: 313546



Live at the center of the action in Wicker Park! This brick and limestone corner walk-up offers a diverse mix of bright & spacious apartments perfectly situated one block from park space and directly between the thriving retail and dining strips on Division, North, and Milwaukee. With the Damen Blue Line just two blocks away, getting downtown or exploring the city is incredibly easy.



We are pet-friendly and offer units with large living spaces, high ceilings, hardwood floors, well equipped kitchens, central A/C, in-unit laundry, and in some cases balconies.



Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.

