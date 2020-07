Amenities

A remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Pilsen neighborhood is available for rent now. The apartment includes a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher as well as an updated bathroom. This is a beautiful space with high ceilings, large windows and hardwood floors throughout. Prime location close to neighborhood hot spots including Furious Spoon, Honky Tonk BBQ, Nuevo Leon and many more.