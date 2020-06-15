All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM

1313 North RITCHIE Court

1313 North Ritchie Court · (248) 568-6732
Location

1313 North Ritchie Court, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2607 · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** **IN PERSON SHOWING AVAILABLE AS WELL** Breathtaking Lake Michigan views from every room - there's nothing like this unit on the market. Every inch of this gigantic 2 bed/2 bath unit has been renovated with great attention to detail. Rarely available south east corner unit with large private terrace perfect for watching the Navy Pier fireworks from the comfort of your own home. The kitchen features custom Italian cabinetry, under and over mount lighting, Ann Sacks tile backsplash, Grohe faucet, waterfall counter island and Bosch integrated appliances. Stunning wide plank wood floors throughout, windows less than 10 yrs. Huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom with in-unit laundry. Storage included. Building features: 24hr doorman, gym, pool & sundeck, bike storage, onsite engineer and management. Heated garage parking included in the price. Only available furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 North RITCHIE Court have any available units?
1313 North RITCHIE Court has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 North RITCHIE Court have?
Some of 1313 North RITCHIE Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 North RITCHIE Court currently offering any rent specials?
1313 North RITCHIE Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 North RITCHIE Court pet-friendly?
No, 1313 North RITCHIE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1313 North RITCHIE Court offer parking?
Yes, 1313 North RITCHIE Court does offer parking.
Does 1313 North RITCHIE Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 North RITCHIE Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 North RITCHIE Court have a pool?
Yes, 1313 North RITCHIE Court has a pool.
Does 1313 North RITCHIE Court have accessible units?
No, 1313 North RITCHIE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 North RITCHIE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 North RITCHIE Court has units with dishwashers.
