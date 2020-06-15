1313 North RITCHIE Court

Amenities

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** **IN PERSON SHOWING AVAILABLE AS WELL** Breathtaking Lake Michigan views from every room - there's nothing like this unit on the market. Every inch of this gigantic 2 bed/2 bath unit has been renovated with great attention to detail. Rarely available south east corner unit with large private terrace perfect for watching the Navy Pier fireworks from the comfort of your own home. The kitchen features custom Italian cabinetry, under and over mount lighting, Ann Sacks tile backsplash, Grohe faucet, waterfall counter island and Bosch integrated appliances. Stunning wide plank wood floors throughout, windows less than 10 yrs. Huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom with in-unit laundry. Storage included. Building features: 24hr doorman, gym, pool & sundeck, bike storage, onsite engineer and management. Heated garage parking included in the price. Only available furnished.