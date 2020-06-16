All apartments in Chicago
1303 W Eddy St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1303 W Eddy St 1

1303 W Eddy St · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1303 W Eddy St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview! - Property Id: 224310

Outstanding two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of the Southport Corridor at Eddy & Southport features central air, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, ceramic tile bath, large living and dining rooms, built in hutch, original decorative fireplace, great closet space, tall ceilings and more! Walk to Whole Foods, the Jewel, and Southport cafes, shops and nightlife! Just steps from the Southport Brown Line, too!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224310
Property Id 224310

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 W Eddy St 1 have any available units?
1303 W Eddy St 1 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1303 W Eddy St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1303 W Eddy St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 W Eddy St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1303 W Eddy St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1303 W Eddy St 1 offer parking?
No, 1303 W Eddy St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1303 W Eddy St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 W Eddy St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 W Eddy St 1 have a pool?
No, 1303 W Eddy St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1303 W Eddy St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1303 W Eddy St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 W Eddy St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 W Eddy St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 W Eddy St 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1303 W Eddy St 1 has units with air conditioning.
