1303 W Eddy St 1

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview! - Property Id: 224310



Outstanding two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of the Southport Corridor at Eddy & Southport features central air, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, ceramic tile bath, large living and dining rooms, built in hutch, original decorative fireplace, great closet space, tall ceilings and more! Walk to Whole Foods, the Jewel, and Southport cafes, shops and nightlife! Just steps from the Southport Brown Line, too!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224310

Property Id 224310



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828400)