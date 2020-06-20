All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1234 W Loyola Ave 306
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1234 W Loyola Ave 306

1234 West Loyola Avenue · (312) 929-7891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1234 West Loyola Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 306 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Affordable Spacious Studio! Walk to Loyola Station - Property Id: 269359

A True Hidden Gem in East Rogers Park!!! This restored vintage residential building on a quiet tree-lined street is a walker's paradise! The building offers spacious studio units with large walk- in closets, separate kitchen, and small dining area. Utilities included are heat, cooking gas, water and waste removal. Tenant is pays electric.

One block from Loyola University, CTA Loyola Red Line train station, and CTA buses (#155 Devon, #147 Outer Drive, #151 Sheridan). The neighborhood offers a variety of grocery stores (Target, CVS, Aldi), dining, shops, and nightlife! Residents are in close proximity to Loyola beach, park, running trails, and bike trails.

**STAY COVID-19 FREE. SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL/VIDEO TOUR TODAY!!**

Apartment/ Building Features:
- Hardwood floors
- Spacious Walk- In Closets
- Separate Kitchen
- Secured Entry
- Laundry Room
- Onsite Engineer

To Schedule a Showing Contact:
Charlene Reid
(312) 929-7891
Landstar Realty Group
*Prices subject to change
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269359
Property Id 269359

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5736152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 have any available units?
1234 W Loyola Ave 306 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 have?
Some of 1234 W Loyola Ave 306's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1234 W Loyola Ave 306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 is pet friendly.
Does 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 offer parking?
No, 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 does not offer parking.
Does 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 have a pool?
No, 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 have accessible units?
No, 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 W Loyola Ave 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
