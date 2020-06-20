1234 W Loyola Ave 306

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven

Affordable Spacious Studio! Walk to Loyola Station - Property Id: 269359



A True Hidden Gem in East Rogers Park!!! This restored vintage residential building on a quiet tree-lined street is a walker's paradise! The building offers spacious studio units with large walk- in closets, separate kitchen, and small dining area. Utilities included are heat, cooking gas, water and waste removal. Tenant is pays electric.



One block from Loyola University, CTA Loyola Red Line train station, and CTA buses (#155 Devon, #147 Outer Drive, #151 Sheridan). The neighborhood offers a variety of grocery stores (Target, CVS, Aldi), dining, shops, and nightlife! Residents are in close proximity to Loyola beach, park, running trails, and bike trails.



**STAY COVID-19 FREE. SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL/VIDEO TOUR TODAY!!**



Apartment/ Building Features:

- Hardwood floors

- Spacious Walk- In Closets

- Separate Kitchen

- Secured Entry

- Laundry Room

- Onsite Engineer



To Schedule a Showing Contact:

Charlene Reid

(312) 929-7891

Landstar Realty Group

*Prices subject to change

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269359

No Dogs Allowed



