All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1234 W Loyola Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1234 W Loyola Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1234 W Loyola Ave

1234 West Loyola Avenue · (773) 934-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1234 West Loyola Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $875 · Avail. now

$875

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Studio by Loyola EL stop with heat included! - Property Id: 198038

Studio in walking distance to Loyola University, Loyola train stop and many options for groceries, restaurants and entertainment.
Apartment features separate kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closet. Building has laundry facilities and secure entry. Heat, cooking gas and water are included in rent.

PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE APPLYING. Application fee is not refundable/unit might have pending application.

Pictures represent the overall apartment finishes and may not be of exact unit.

Equal Housing Opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1234-w-loyola-ave-chicago-il/198038
Property Id 198038

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 W Loyola Ave have any available units?
1234 W Loyola Ave has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 W Loyola Ave have?
Some of 1234 W Loyola Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 W Loyola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1234 W Loyola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 W Loyola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 W Loyola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1234 W Loyola Ave offer parking?
No, 1234 W Loyola Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1234 W Loyola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 W Loyola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 W Loyola Ave have a pool?
No, 1234 W Loyola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1234 W Loyola Ave have accessible units?
No, 1234 W Loyola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 W Loyola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 W Loyola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1234 W Loyola Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St
Chicago, IL 60654
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60624
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave
Chicago, IL 60628

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity