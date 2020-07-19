1234 W Loyola Ave

Amenities
Studio by Loyola EL stop with heat included! - Property Id: 198038
Studio in walking distance to Loyola University, Loyola train stop and many options for groceries, restaurants and entertainment.
Apartment features separate kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closet. Building has laundry facilities and secure entry. Heat, cooking gas and water are included in rent.
PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE APPLYING. Application fee is not refundable/unit might have pending application.
Pictures represent the overall apartment finishes and may not be of exact unit.
Equal Housing Opportunity.
No Dogs Allowed
