1234 W Loyola Ave

Studio by Loyola EL stop with heat included!



Studio in walking distance to Loyola University, Loyola train stop and many options for groceries, restaurants and entertainment.

Apartment features separate kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closet. Building has laundry facilities and secure entry. Heat, cooking gas and water are included in rent.



PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE APPLYING. Application fee is not refundable/unit might have pending application.



Pictures represent the overall apartment finishes and may not be of exact unit.



No Dogs Allowed



