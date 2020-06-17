All apartments in Chicago
1226 West Sherwin Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1226 West Sherwin Avenue

1226 West Sherwin Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1389786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1226 West Sherwin Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Spacious 4 Bed, 3 Bath Duplex with Stunning Finishes!
Features include in unit laundry, decorative fireplace, central AC/heat, and gorgeous hard plank flooring. The kitchen boasts espresso shaker cabinets, new granite and quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and a dishwasher! Perfectly located this property is steps from the beach, coffee shops, and restaurants. The Jarvis Redline station is just a 7 minute walk away and the 147 bus stop is practically right outside your front door! Pets are welcome with some weight and breed restrictions. Some units have balconies. This property has all the bells and whistles! ***Photos may be of a similar unit***
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 West Sherwin Avenue have any available units?
1226 West Sherwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 West Sherwin Avenue have?
Some of 1226 West Sherwin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 West Sherwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1226 West Sherwin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 West Sherwin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 West Sherwin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1226 West Sherwin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1226 West Sherwin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1226 West Sherwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 West Sherwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 West Sherwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1226 West Sherwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1226 West Sherwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1226 West Sherwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 West Sherwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 West Sherwin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
