1226 West Sherwin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel coffee bar

Spacious 4 Bed, 3 Bath Duplex with Stunning Finishes!

Features include in unit laundry, decorative fireplace, central AC/heat, and gorgeous hard plank flooring. The kitchen boasts espresso shaker cabinets, new granite and quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and a dishwasher! Perfectly located this property is steps from the beach, coffee shops, and restaurants. The Jarvis Redline station is just a 7 minute walk away and the 147 bus stop is practically right outside your front door! Pets are welcome with some weight and breed restrictions. Some units have balconies. This property has all the bells and whistles! ***Photos may be of a similar unit***

