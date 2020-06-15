1222 West Pratt Boulevard West

Amenities

Beautiful vintage courtyard building located in Rogers Park. A two bedroom/one bath with hardwood floors throughout. Located on the second floor just off of Pratt and Sheridan. Lots of natural bright light. Steps from Pratt Beach and the CTA #155 bus route. A short stroll to the Red-Line. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and public transportation. Rent includes heat, water, and a storage locker in the basement. There is a coin-operated laundry facility in the basement. Cats are welcome.