Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:09 AM

1222 West Pratt Boulevard West

1222 West Pratt Boulevard · (847) 722-9408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1222 West Pratt Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-S · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Beautiful vintage courtyard building located in Rogers Park. A two bedroom/one bath with hardwood floors throughout. Located on the second floor just off of Pratt and Sheridan. Lots of natural bright light. Steps from Pratt Beach and the CTA #155 bus route. A short stroll to the Red-Line. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and public transportation. Rent includes heat, water, and a storage locker in the basement. There is a coin-operated laundry facility in the basement. Cats are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West have any available units?
1222 West Pratt Boulevard West has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West have?
Some of 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West currently offering any rent specials?
1222 West Pratt Boulevard West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West is pet friendly.
Does 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West offer parking?
No, 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West does not offer parking.
Does 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West have a pool?
No, 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West does not have a pool.
Does 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West have accessible units?
No, 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 West Pratt Boulevard West does not have units with dishwashers.
