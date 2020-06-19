Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Great Northside Location! - Available NOW! - You don't want to miss this awesome 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in Edgewater. Unit features: hardwood floors, living area with gas burning fireplace, modern eat in kitchen with 4 person breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, laundry in unit, gas forced heat and central air, master bath with tub/shower combo, common bath with jacuzzi tub, intercom entry, big shared back deck, easy street parking, 1 1/2 block to the Redline Thorndale stop, short distance to the lakefront, steps, to shopping, nightlife and more...1 dog or 1 cat welcome with an additional pet fee. Call Holly 771-904-7700 to set up a self showing!



(RLNE5700385)