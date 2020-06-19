All apartments in Chicago
1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2

1216 West Thorndale Avenue · (773) 904-7700
Location

1216 West Thorndale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 · Avail. now

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Great Northside Location! - Available NOW! - You don't want to miss this awesome 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in Edgewater. Unit features: hardwood floors, living area with gas burning fireplace, modern eat in kitchen with 4 person breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, laundry in unit, gas forced heat and central air, master bath with tub/shower combo, common bath with jacuzzi tub, intercom entry, big shared back deck, easy street parking, 1 1/2 block to the Redline Thorndale stop, short distance to the lakefront, steps, to shopping, nightlife and more...1 dog or 1 cat welcome with an additional pet fee. Call Holly 771-904-7700 to set up a self showing!

(RLNE5700385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 have any available units?
1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 has a unit available for $1,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 have?
Some of 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 currently offering any rent specials?
1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 is pet friendly.
Does 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 offer parking?
No, 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 does not offer parking.
Does 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 have a pool?
No, 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 does not have a pool.
Does 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 have accessible units?
No, 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 W Thorndale Ave,#2 has units with dishwashers.
