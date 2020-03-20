All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1

1208 W Wrightwood Ave · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1208 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Must See 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 237359

Prime DePaul Location ~ Don't Miss Out!
Racine & W. Wrightwood 2 bedroom apartment with renovated kitchen w/ granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & ample cabinets, large living area, good closet space. Shared deck. Short walk to DePaul campus. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, grocery and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237359
Property Id 237359

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5705460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have any available units?
1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have?
Some of 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
