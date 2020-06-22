All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1200 N Wells St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1200 N Wells St

1200 North Wells Street · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3605 · Avail. now

$3,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
BRAND NEW LUX OLD TOWN 2BED! UP TO 2 MO FREE - Property Id: 296069

Brand new 2bed in Old Town - AMAZING location, steps to Wells St, Clark & Division, the Red Line, Gold Coast, River North, and more!
Integrated Blomberg and Fulgor Milano appliances
Granite slab waterfall countertops
Chefs approved sleek stainless steel hood range by Faber.
Expansive windows with roller shades
Stunning views of the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan.
7.5" wide-plank flooring flows throughout

Price reflects 1 mo free on 13 mo lease!

Best amenities in the city! -
Heated pool, hot tub, loungers and daybeds.
Outdoor lounges, fire pits and kitchens with BBQs
Private dining room equipped with a chef's demonstration kitchen
Fitness center with cardio, strength and free weight equipment.
Complimentary fitness and wellness classes
Indoor hot tub
Sauna & steam room
Electric car chargers
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296069
Property Id 296069

(RLNE5841825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 N Wells St have any available units?
1200 N Wells St has a unit available for $3,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 N Wells St have?
Some of 1200 N Wells St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 N Wells St currently offering any rent specials?
1200 N Wells St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 N Wells St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 N Wells St is pet friendly.
Does 1200 N Wells St offer parking?
No, 1200 N Wells St does not offer parking.
Does 1200 N Wells St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 N Wells St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 N Wells St have a pool?
Yes, 1200 N Wells St has a pool.
Does 1200 N Wells St have accessible units?
No, 1200 N Wells St does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 N Wells St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 N Wells St has units with dishwashers.
