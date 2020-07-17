1151 West Eddy Street

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Wrigleyville. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, private 1 car garage and storage, and updated courtyard. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $3,400/month rent. $3,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by an individual landlord who is very handsome ;) and great to rent from.