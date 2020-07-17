All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

1151 West Eddy Street

1151 West Eddy Street · (417) 838-0025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1151 West Eddy Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Sep 1

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Wrigleyville. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, private 1 car garage and storage, and updated courtyard. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $3,400/month rent. $3,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by an individual landlord who is very handsome ;) and great to rent from.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 West Eddy Street have any available units?
1151 West Eddy Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 West Eddy Street have?
Some of 1151 West Eddy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 West Eddy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1151 West Eddy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 West Eddy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 West Eddy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1151 West Eddy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1151 West Eddy Street offers parking.
Does 1151 West Eddy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 West Eddy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 West Eddy Street have a pool?
No, 1151 West Eddy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1151 West Eddy Street have accessible units?
No, 1151 West Eddy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 West Eddy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 West Eddy Street has units with dishwashers.
