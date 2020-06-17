All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1147 n wells st

1147 North Wells Street · (224) 358-5626
Location

1147 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2285 · Avail. Jul 7

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
24hr concierge
business center
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr concierge
gym
hot tub
Available 07/07/20 AMAZING 1 bed apt- Washer&Dryer in unit! Old Town - Property Id: 287404

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment

AMAZING 1 bedroom w/ hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen and laundry in unit.
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, business center and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #151
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287404
Property Id 287404

(RLNE5807818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 n wells st have any available units?
1147 n wells st has a unit available for $2,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 n wells st have?
Some of 1147 n wells st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 n wells st currently offering any rent specials?
1147 n wells st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 n wells st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 n wells st is pet friendly.
Does 1147 n wells st offer parking?
No, 1147 n wells st does not offer parking.
Does 1147 n wells st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1147 n wells st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 n wells st have a pool?
No, 1147 n wells st does not have a pool.
Does 1147 n wells st have accessible units?
No, 1147 n wells st does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 n wells st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 n wells st does not have units with dishwashers.
