1147 n wells st

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym 24hr concierge business center

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge gym hot tub

Available 07/07/20 AMAZING 1 bed apt- Washer&Dryer in unit! Old Town - Property Id: 287404



My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment



AMAZING 1 bedroom w/ hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen and laundry in unit.

~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~



Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, business center and much more!



Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant

Phone: 224-358-5626

Downtown Apartment Company

Listing #151

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287404

Property Id 287404



(RLNE5807818)